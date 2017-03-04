Friends fear Charlotte high school arts student detained by ICE could be deported

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants Pause

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:08 Hurricane Matthew brings down branches and flooding around Mount Pleasant