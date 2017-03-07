Crime

March 7, 2017 4:26 PM

High school basketball coach charged with stalking, breaking and entering in Charlotte

By Joe Marusak

Kenyan Bashyn Weaks, coach of Central Cabarrus High’s boys’ basketball team, was jailed in Mecklenburg County over the weekend on stalking and other charges.

Weaks has been suspended with pay, the (Concord) Independent Tribune reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged Weaks with two counts of misdemeanor stalking and one count each of simple assault and breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, jail records show. He was jailed on Friday night and released on Sunday afternoon on $14,000 bail.

Weaks, 39, is in his fourth season as coach at Central Cabarrus. He could not be reached for comment.

No other details about the case were available on Tuesday.

