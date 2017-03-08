Crime

March 8, 2017 1:56 PM

Man fatally shot by CMPD officer in north Charlotte

By Joe Marusak and Adam Bell

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed a man armed with a hunting rifle in north Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. when two officers responded to a suicide threat in the 1000 block of Justice Avenue, near Statesville Avenue and Atando Avenue, police said.

At least one of the officers perceived a lethal threat and fired at least once, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said at a media briefing at the scene. The man was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center.

The man, who has not been identified, was Russian, neighbors told WSOC-TV.

Local media reported more than a dozen patrol cars were in the area of the shooting and that officers were seen in the front and back yards of a home.

A relative called and we have some witnesses we’re interviewing current;y, Chief He had a hunting rifle.

This is the ninth CMPD fatal shooting since the start of 2015. In January, a CMPD detective fatally shot a motorist after the man left his vehicle with a handgun, apparently in an act of road rage, police said.

And last September, a CMPD officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in an apartment complex parking lot in University City. That shooting touched off several days of occasionally violent protests. In November, the D.A. exonerated Officer Brentley Vinson in the shooting, and the prosecutor denounced pervasive rumors about the case that had spread on social media.

Staff writer Mark Price contributed.

