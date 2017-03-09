Timeline | Recent CMPD fatal shootings

A 25-year-old man armed with a hunting rifled was fatally shot outside a north Charlotte home in the Druid Hills community Wednesday. This is the ninth CMPD fatal shooting since the beginning of 2015.
Here is a brief look at the other cases:
▪ Feb. 18, 2015: Police were called to a northeast Charlotte apartment over a domestic argument. They said Janisha Fonville lunged at officers with a knife, and the 20-year-old was fatally shot by Officer Anthony Holzhauer. Two months later, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said no charges would be filed against the officer.
▪ Dec. 24, 2015: On Christmas Eve at crowded Northlake Mall, shots were fired between two groups, and an off-duty officer at the scene shot and killed one of the alleged gunmen, Daquan Antonio Westbrook, 19. In March, Murray said no charges would be filed against Officer Thomas Ferguson.
▪ Jan. 3, 2016: Germonta Wallace, 30, was shot 25 times and killed by eight officers with CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, which had tracked the murder suspect to a duplex off Remount Road. Police say Wallace and another suspect happened upon investigating officers and that Wallace opened fire. The officers did not face charges from prosecutors.
▪ Jan. 5, 2016: Carlton Murphy, 33, was shot and killed after firing dozens of rounds at officers responding to a shots fired call at a west Charlotte apartment. Witnesses said Murphy seemed intent on killing officers, taunting: “I just killed one. I can kill more.” The officer who fired the fatal shot, Jacob Meadors, did not face charges.
▪ April 19, 2016: Sylasone Ackhavong, 41, was fatally shot by SWAT team officers after a standoff at a convenience store in west Charlotte. Ackhavong had raised a weapon and pointed it at officers, CMPD said. Officer O.M. Lester fired the fatal shot, and fellow SWAT team member Derek Rud also used his weapon; Murray ruled in April that CMPD had acted lawfully.
▪ June 2, 2016: Rodney Rodriguez Smith, 18, was shot by officers responding to reports of a shooting on a city bus on North Tryon Street. Police say Smith shot and seriously injured a man on the bus and later shot at two officers who approached him nearby. In December, the shooting was ruled self-defense.
▪ Sept. 20, 2016: A CMPD officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott, 43, in an apartment complex parking lot in University City. That shooting touched off several days of occasionally violent protests. In November, Murray exonerated Officer Brentley Vinson in the shooting, and the prosecutor denounced pervasive rumors about the case that had spread on social media.
▪ Jan. 26, 2017: An undercover detective fatally shot a motorist after the man left his vehicle with a handgun, apparently in an act of road rage, police said. The victim was 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz. Police did not release the name of the detective who shot him, citing the undercover nature of his assignment.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
