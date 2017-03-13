Former Ballantyne preschool teacher accused of fondling boys

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home Pause

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

0:52 Sunday morning snow in Charlotte

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?