Former Ballantyne preschool teacher accused of fondling boys

A former teacher at a Ballantyne preschool is accused of “forcibly fondling” at least two boys at the south Charlotte school.
Joseph Starnes, 35, a former teacher at Primrose School of Ballantyne was arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was in the Mecklenburg County jail on Monday on $180,000 bail.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were notified on March 7 that an 8-year-old boy had been fondled at the school. During their investigation, CMPD detectives obtained information and evidence that a 7-year-old boy also had been fondled at the school in the 15900 block of Lancaster Highway.
A woman who answered the phone at Primrose said the school had no comment about the arrest.
CMPD Crimes Against Children detectives “continue to actively investigate this case to determine if there are additional victims,” the department said in a statement on Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the cases or Starnes is asked to call police at 704-336-4466.
Founded in 1982, Primrose Schools has more than 300 locations in 29 states, including nine in the Charlotte area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
