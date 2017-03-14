Crime

March 14, 2017 1:51 PM

Police investigating fatal shooting in north Charlotte on Tuesday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A male was shot at LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon and died at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police found the victim at 12:23 p.m. after responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Officers are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

The victim’s name and age will be released once his family is contacted, police said.

Police have not said if they have a suspect but ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sheriff Carmichael on department's role after ICE arrests

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos