Police investigating fatal shooting in north Charlotte on Tuesday

A male was shot at LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon and died at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police found the victim at 12:23 p.m. after responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Officers are interviewing witnesses at the scene.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation at LaSalle and Beatties Ford. One male victim has been pronounced deceased.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 14, 2017
The victim’s name and age will be released once his family is contacted, police said.
Police have not said if they have a suspect but ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments