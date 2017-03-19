Five people stabbed outside University City hookah bar

Five people were stabbed early Sunday morning outside a hookah bar in the University City area, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a fight that broke out inside Red@28th on Pinnacle Drive spread to the parking lot, and five people were then stabbed around 2:09 a.m., WBTV reported.
Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, according to WBTV. Police also said shots were fired in the parking lot during the fight but no one was hurt, according to the station.
There is no word on what caused the fight, WBTV reported.
It’s the second incident at Red@28th within the past month, according to the station. On March 3, a victim was shot outside the bar after a confrontation, according to police, WBTV reported.
Police could not be immediately reached for comment.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
