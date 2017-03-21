1 fatally shot in southeast Charlotte on Tuesday night

A male was fatally shot late Tuesday in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
CMPD currently investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of N. Wendover Rd. One person pronounced deceased.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 22, 2017
The victim was shot in the 1000 block of North Wendover Road, south of Monroe Road, police tweeted at 9:09 p.m.
Medic reported that its paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Providence Division patrol officers found the male with a gunshot wound after responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 8:52 p.m.
Police said they will release the victim’s name and age once his family is notified.
CMPD homicide detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
