Man arrested in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Friday charged a 23-year-old man in the fatal shooting of Carson David Christian Jr. in southeast Charlotte.
Providence Division patrol officers found a man later identified as Christian with a gunshot wound late Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Wendover Road, south of Monroe Road. Medic reported that its paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Christian was 30.
On Friday morning, police took suspect Treymaine Delmar Johnson into custody without incident and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police are not saying if the two men knew each other or what they believe the motive was for the shooting
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments