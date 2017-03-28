Oops! Accused identity thief out on bail texts stolen ID to his parole officer

A Charlotte man already facing identity-theft charges compounded his legal problems last month by texting another victim’s personal information to his probation officer.
Prosecutors say Kendell Rashad Bowden, 25, then called the officer and asked him to delete the text, explaining that it was meant for his sister.
Not surprisingly, Bowden was in federal court Tuesday, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. The maximum penalty for the conspiracy count is 30 years and a $1 million fine. He’ll remained jailed until sentencing.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, Bowden could not keep his hands off other people’s identities and their money.
Over a 20-month period ending in July 2016, Bowden stole the personal information of at least 10 individuals to get access to their credit accounts at retail stores in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties, prosecutors say. They say Bowden also had admitted using stolen personal info and a fake driver’s license to arrange loans to buy two automobiles in another victim’s name.
Total take: $96,000.
Bowden was out on bail on those charges last month when prosecutors say he used even more stolen information to get a credit card in another victim’s name. The misfired text followed. Suffice to say his probation officer didn’t delete it.
One of Bowden’s co-conspirators in the identity-theft ring, Christopher Bryan Roach, 24, already has pleaded guilty in the case. Prosecutors say he stole identities to open credit card accounts or use existing ones in Charlotte, Asheville and other locations in both Carolinas. He also paid a medical employee for the personal information of some 300 patients. In all, prosecutors say, Roach defrauded more than 50 people to steal $269,000, prosecutors say.
