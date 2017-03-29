One killed, others injured when trooper rams fleeing van

One person was killed and three others injured when a state trooper rammed a fleeing van early Wednesday morning in a high-speed chase that began in Union County.
According to the state Department of Public Safety, the hot pursuit began just before midnight when an unnamed trooper tried to pull over a Dodge minivan for speeding on U.S. 74 in Union County.
The chase led across the Anson County line. There, according to the DPS statement, the trooper attempted to perform what is known as a “precision immobilization technique,” in which the officer intentionally collides with the fleeing vehicle to stop it.
In this case, the van left the roadway. The statement says the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned. All four passengers were ejected. One died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. No additional information about their identifies or medical conditions was immediately available.
“The loss of life that occurred is tragic for everyone involved,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, commander of the State Highway Patrol, according to the statement.
Troopers and the State Bureau of Investigation will further investigate.
