Police looking for three suspects in fatal shooting Saturday in Charlotte

A shooting in East Charlotte Saturday afternoon that killed one man and injured two others occurred during a robbery, police said in an update on the case.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that three suspects were robbing the victims when the shootings occurred. Police said the case is an ongoing, active investigation.
The deceased victim has been identified as Jarel D’Shaun Grace, 25, and his family has been notified. It was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.
Police had initially said there was one other victim who had been located with non-life-threatening injuries, but in the update said a third victim had also been identified.
That victim had left the scene of the homicide at 4100 block of Colebrook Road before officers arrived. He went to Carolinas Medical Center University, where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
