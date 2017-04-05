Man arrested in east Charlotte robbery, fatal shooting

Police on Wednesday arrested and charged a 23-year-old man in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting of Jarel D’Shaun Grace in east Charlotte.
Grace was killed during a robbery in the 4100 block of Colebrook Road.
Police arrested James Russell Andrews without incident on Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said three suspects were robbing people when Grace was shot.
Police initially said one other victim was found with non-life threatening injuries, but in an update said a third victim had also been identified.
That victim had left the scene of the homicide before officers arrived. He went to Carolinas Medical Center University, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
