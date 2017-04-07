Prosecutor drops rape charges against UNCC student for lack of proof

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office dropped rape charges Friday against a UNC Charlotte student, citing insufficient evidence.
Joshua Alford, 18, was charged on Valentine’s Day with assaulting a 19-year-old female UNCC student following an off-campus party where both had been drinking heavily. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Northrup said in a court filing Friday that she dismissed the second-degree rape charge after an investigation revealed she could not prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt – in part because the female student’s statements about the incident.
According to Northrup’s filing, Alford and the other student met at a fraternity party, and spent the evening together consuming a “large quantity of alcohol” and eventually kissing.
They ended up at Alford’s dorm room where the victim – whose blood-alcohol level was later measured at the hospital at .206, according to earlier court documents – told prosecutors she remembered having consensual sex. When she experienced discomfort, she told Alford to stop. She later told a nurse, “I believe he stopped but I don’t know,” Northrup said in her filing.
Two days later, according to the statement, the female student told prosecutors that she believed she wanted to have sex with Alford but changed her mind, but was unable to say whether more intimate activity occurred once she told him to stop.
Northrup said the state lacks evidence that force was used or that the victim was either “mentally incapacitated” or “physically helpless” to resist.
”We’re obviously very pleased. The district attorney did the right thing,” said Alford’s attorney, Adam Seifer of Charlotte. “This has already taken a toll on everybody involved, and Mr. Alford is ready to move on with his life.”
Sexual misconduct involving college students remains at the heart of a national debate over due process, campus safety, the accuracy of crime statistics put out by schools, and how universities handle the reported cases.
In 2015 – the most recent year where statistics were immediately available – UNCC reported 12 rapes on its main campus, with all but one occurring at a residential facility.
When asked, Seifer would not say whether Alford intends to stay at the school.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095
