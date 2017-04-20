Man convicted in killing of UNCC student gets closer to chance of a new trial

Convicted murderer Mark Carver’s quest for a new trial received a major boost Thursday when a judge ordered a new round of testing of the DNA evidence.
Union County Superior Court Judge David Lee also ruled that the state must also turn over electronic data of DNA evidence from Carver’s 2011 trial, where he was sentenced to life in prison for killing UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko.
In calling for a new trial, Carver’s attorneys have argued that law enforcement investigators contaminated the crime scene. They also called on the judge to order DNA samples from five of them.
Lee held off, saying he hoped the officers would offer DNA samples voluntarily, but he raised the possibility that he would issue an order if necessary.
And he got promises from attorneys on both side that they would share their complete files before any hearing on Carver’s request for a new trial takes place.
Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell had argued to Lee that the defense’s request for a new trial is based on assertions about the case that are based on evidence or experts unknown to the prosecution.
Before the hearing, Carver’s lead attorney, Chris Mumma of the N.C. Center for Actual Innocence, said Bell had refused requests to help free up DNA evidence for more testing.
“I would characterize it as uncooperative,” Mumma told the Observer, “and unwilling to consider that an injustice could have occurred.”
Lee’s response: “My only concern is: Does everybody have everything that’s out there?”
In a six-part series, “Death by the River,” The Charlotte Observer raised questions about Carver’s guilt and mapped out the defense that he never got.
On May 5, 2008, Yarmolenko was found dead in Mount Holly, on the banks of the Catawba River. The 20-year-old Chapel Hill woman was lying beside her car with three bindings around her neck – a drawstring from her hoodie, a bungee cord and a blue ribbon.
Seven months later, police arrested Carver and Neal Cassada, two Gaston County men who were fishing near Yarmolenko the day she died.
Carver insists he didn’t kill Yarmolenko – and that he didn’t even see her or her car. He says he voluntarily spoke with police and allowed his cheeks to be swabbed for DNA testing. He repeatedly offered to take a polygraph, but was never given one. He was offered a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder, which would have carried a prison sentence of eight to 14 years – but he turned it down.
Trace amounts of “touch DNA” were found on Yarmolenko’s car that match both Carver and Cassada. The two men were then charged with first-degree murder.
Cassada died of a heart attack the day before his trial was set to begin.
Ames Alexander: 704-358-5060, @amesalex
Comments