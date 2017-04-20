Man convicted in killing of UNCC student gets closer to chance of a new trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death Pause 0:26 Woman stabbed to death in North Charlotte 1:40 Passenger on Charlotte flight charged with attacking flight crew 1:24 Indian grocery store a hate crime target 0:47 Michael Kerr leaves Federal court in August 2016 0:56 Hilton housekeepers lawsuit alleges sexual assaults 0:43 A new approach to panhandlers 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 2:28 Red Sox pitching great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:38 Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wants to be Cam Newton: 'I'm dead serious' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Mark Carver speaks out for the first time from Mountain View Correctional Institution where he is serving a life sentence without parole in the death of Ira Yarmolenko. Video by Todd Sumlin tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com