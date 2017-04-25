Gang members sentenced to life in killings over mattress store robbery

On Tuesday, the two Charlotte gang members who planned and carried out the Oct. 23, 2014 killings of Doug and Debbie London were sentenced to life in federal prison without parole. The couple was killed to stop them from testifying about the robbery of the Mattress Warehouse store they owned.
The punishments for Jamell “Murda Mel” Cureton and Malcolm “Bloody Silent” Hartley were preordained in September when the pair pleaded guilty in the case to avoid a death-penalty trial.
But the crime – the Londons were killed to stop Doug London from testifying against the United Blood Nation members who tried to rob him – shattered the notion that gang violence in Charlotte was confined to urban neighborhoods. To many, the city and its bedroom communities suddenly felt a lot less safe.
“I can’t remember another example of that level of contempt for the law,” says Anne Tompkins, who was U.S. Attorney when the Londons were gunned down in their Lake Wylie, S.C., home. “It took violence to a level I had not seen before, and it was startling. ... It made me very frightened for a lot of people.”
Cureton and Hartley pleaded guilty to a total of 15 federal charges, from murder and racketeering to firearms violations and assault. In all, a dozen member of Charlotte’s chapter of the “Valentine Bloods” face charges for their roles in the killings. Most already have pleaded guilty.
United Blood Nation is the East Coast offshoot of the better-known Bloods. The gang spread south out of the New York prisons and now boasts hundreds of members in separate cells across North Carolina, including Charlotte.
The criminal conspiracy to silence the Londons, which was directed by Cureton from his Mecklenburg jail cell, is spelled out in harrowing detail through hundreds of pages of FBI and other court filings. Those documents reveal gang members, most of them in their teens or early 20s, willing to use violence to protect themselves and their operations, and to respond to any real or imagined sign of disrespect.
That response included threats toward legal officials and the media, documents show. In 2015, armed guards were assigned to two judges and the Charlotte city attorney after their names were found on a list of possible targets in Cureton’s cell.
The London investigation also helped the FBI solve the 2013 execution-style slaying of Kwamne Clyburn, a homeless teenager whose bullet-ridden body was found in Pressley Road Park. His crime: “false claiming” to be a UBN member. Cureton has pleaded guilty to Clyburn’s murder. Two others are charged.
