2 dead of gunshot wounds in southeast Charlotte apartment

Police found a man and a woman dead of gunshot wounds in a southeast Charlotte apartment on Wednesday afternoon.
The apartment is in the 1800 block of Charleston Place, off Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Park.
The two people were in a relationship and both lived at the apartment, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Patrol officers with CMPD’s Independence Division responded to the apartment at 1:39 p.m. to assist Medic.
Medic pronounced the two people dead at the scene. Police said they will release their names and ages once their families are notified.
CMPD homicide detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses and said the investigation is in its early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments