Iredell County math teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

A math teacher at Mount Mourne IB School in southern Iredell County is accused of touching students inappropriately.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested 57-year-old Neil David Krasnigor on Wednesday after a more than month-long investigation. He was charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female. Krasnigor was jailed on $100,000 bail..
The school, on N.C. 115 near Lowe’s corporate headquarters, has about 500 students in grades 6-8.
The investigation began on March 27 when Iredell-Statesville Schools filed a report with the sheriff’s office about a teacher touching students inappropriately, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Friday.
Investigators said several students came forward before and after the investigation began, Observer news partner WBTV reported..
The charges involve incidents from Aug. 29, 2016, to March 27, according to the sheriff. The charges were filed after the sheriff’s office consulted with the Iredell Country District Attorney’s Office, Campbell said.
Krasnigor was arrested on Wednesday by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell said.
