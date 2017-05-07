Slain SC woman’s 8-year old daughter missing

Authorities conducted air and ground searches on Sunday for a missing 8-year-old South Carolina girl whose mother was found dead on Friday.
Iyana Lowery was last seen at her home at 656 Craig Circle in Bennettsville, about 78 miles southeast of Charlotte, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Police have charged Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville with murder in connection with the death of the girl’s mother, Ella Lowery, 36.
Bright was in jail Sunday.
Sheriff Charles Lemon described Iyana as 4-foot-2, 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the homicide or on Iyana’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
