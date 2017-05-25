Police find body that they believe is missing Charlotte Uber driver in Rock Hill

Police said at a news conference Thursday that they have found the body that they believe is a Charlotte Uber driver who has been missing since Saturday.
Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez left his Charlotte home Saturday night to pick up a passenger and never returned.
Thursday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers, along with members of the FBI, Rock Hill Police Department, and York County Sheriff’s Office searched off Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill, police say. York County Sheriff’s K-9 located a deceased male, who is believed to be Medina-Chevez.
On Saturday evening, he left their house about 9:45 p.m. to pick up a passenger, expecting to be gone only an hour or two.
Family members said Medina-Chevez, 44, a native of Honduras, took on that second job in hope of making extra money for a big family vacation with his wife and kids.
“I told him not to go to work, but he insisted,” his wife told Hola Noticias. “He told me he would only go to work for a couple of hours. He promised. He just left to pick up a passenger and, as he had not worked in the last few days, he did not want to lose his place.
“Now I do not know what to do! I miss him so much!”
On Monday night, two men were arrested in Maryland who police say they had been using his credit card and driving his car.
Arrested in connection with the case were Diontray Divan Adams, 24, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, but the two are not charged with homicide. Instead, detectives have charged Adams with financial credit card fraud and outstanding Maryland warrants, and Stevens has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
The duo were arrested after police there began investigating a fraudulent use of Medina-Chavez’s credit card. At 11:50 p.m. Monday, CMPD detectives were notified that Maryland State Police received a license plate reader hit on Medina-Chevez’s 2008 Nissan Pathfinder. It had been spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police then stopped the Pathfinder and detained the four occupants. Adams and Stevens were taken to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department in Annapolis, where they were being interviewed by CMPD homicide detectives. The other occupants were released and not charged.
Court records show James Stevens lived in Fayetteville until 2014, then moved to Mecklenburg County. He has been charged twice with offenses, including an October 2016 case of communicating threats in Mecklenburg County. The outcome was not clear in court records. Court records show Diontray Adams was a Charlotte resident when he was arrested in 2015 for an offense in Rowan County. Details of that offense are not included in court records.
In an interview with the Spanish language newspaper Hola Noticias, Elisa Urbina said her husband Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez began working for Uber in December to raise money for a rare family vacation. It was a job he fit around his full-time work at a company making windows and doors, she told the newspaper.
Medina-Chevez, a devout Jehovah’s Witnesses, was last seen in the Steele Creek area of south Charlotte. Police say they are working with Uber, but it was unclear if they knew who Medina-Chevez was picking up Saturday night.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments