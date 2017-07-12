Guillermo Antonio Molina Perez, 25, is wanted on child sex assault charges in Union County, North Carolina
Guillermo Antonio Molina Perez, 25, is wanted on child sex assault charges in Union County, North Carolina
July 12, 2017 3:14 PM

Man suspected of trying to rape girl in Union County

By Joe Marusak

Union County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a pre-adolescent girl in recent months at an Indian Trail home.

Guillermo Antonio Molina Perez, 25, is wanted on multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of second-degree attempted rape, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Perez is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Illinois registration.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

