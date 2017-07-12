Man suspected of trying to rape girl in Union County

Union County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a pre-adolescent girl in recent months at an Indian Trail home.
Guillermo Antonio Molina Perez, 25, is wanted on multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of second-degree attempted rape, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
Perez is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Illinois registration.
Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
