With his accuser a few feet away, ex-Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen pleads not guilty to rape charges

0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges Pause

1:30 James Hardrick leans on CMPD's Victim Services after sons' murders

0:40 Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations?

1:41 Harding University 46, Providence 23

15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

1:03 Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments

3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots?

1:25 The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired