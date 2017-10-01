Daughter charged in fatal shooting of her 60-year-old mother

The daughter of Annie Nicholson, 60, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after Nicholson was fatally shot Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Officials discovered Nicholson with an unknown injury after they responded to the 400 block of Orange Street, which is off Monroe Road in east Charlotte, at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Nicholson was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors determined that her injury was a “small gunshot wound.” She died later the same day.
Nakonia Nicholson, who turned 36 on Sunday, was booked into Mecklenburg County jail early Sunday. Her bond is currently set at $250,000.
CMPD Officer Toriarno Roddey confirmed Sunday that the Nicholsons were mother and daughter.
Charlotte is rapidly approaching 70 homicides, the highest total in nearly a decade, with about three months left in 2017. The city is on pace to have more homicides this year than at any time since the early 1990s.
