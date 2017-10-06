Charlotte man had arms raised when police shot him in September, new videos show

More Videos 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised Pause 0:21 Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 3:03 911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots. 0:43 Body cam footage shows views from Charlotte officers who shot man with hands raised 2:32 Candlelight vigil for Rueben Galindo 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders 1:41 Dale Earnhardt Jr. unhappy with Charlotte Motor Speedway track conditions 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:07 Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 3:46 Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life. GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.

