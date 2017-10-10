Police chief, experts clash over whether deadly Charlotte shooting was justified

More Videos 1:45 Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless Pause 2:01 Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say 1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:58 Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 0:53 'Make Out' at UNC Charlotte gallery 0:34 Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life. GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.

