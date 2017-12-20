Hip-hop group from Charlotte indicted in $1.2 million identity theft scheme

Members of a Charlotte hip-hop group face decades in prison after being indicted in connection with a $1.2 million bank and identity theft fraud scheme.
Seven members and associates of the FreeBandz Gang are accused of financing what federal prosecutors called their lavish lifestyles by defrauding banks through a scheme involving worthless checks.
Band members raised their profile by posting hip-hop music videos and images on YouTube and Facebook that showed them with guns, lots of cash, jewelry and cars, according to the indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Charlotte on Wednesday. A federal grand jury returned the 46-count indictment on Dec. 13, court records show.
Group members are accused of depositing fake or stolen checks into straw bank accounts and then quickly withdrawing the money before the banks finished clearing the checks, the indictment says. The names of the banks that were victimized in the scheme were unavailable on Wednesday night.
Others in the scheme paid people to open new bank accounts or let them use their existing accounts and PIN numbers to carry out the fraud, according to prosecutors. In other cases, the indictment says, group members stole ATM cards and PINs to access the bank accounts.
The indictment charges James Murray Willingham Jr., 23; Damonte Withers, 27; Deandre Howze, 23; Jeffrey Monteith, 22; Quadarius Thomas, 23; Laerek Williams, 25; and Nemiah Davis, 25, all of Charlotte, with multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Withers and Thomas also are charged with firearms-related offenses.
The scheme lasted from February 2014 until three months ago and caused at least $235,000 in losses to financial institutions, the indictment says.
Bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud each carry a maximum 30 years in prison and $1 million fine. Wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy each carry a 20-year sentence and $250,000 fine.
Other charges include possession of device-making and document-making equipment, each carrying a maximum 15-year sentence and $250,000 fine; aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory two years in prison per count; and firearm possession, carrying a maximum 10-year sentence and $250,000 fine.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
