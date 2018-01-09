Threats made on Snapchat against students at NC high school

Police have made an arrest in connection with threats made on Snapchat against students at Lincolnton High School, Lincoln County Schools said Tuesday.
The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday as Lincolnton police investigated the threats made on the popular social app. Police and school officials have yet to say if the person in custody is a student at the school.
Lincolnton High School will return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, with additional police on campus the rest of the week as a precaution, the school system said.
