Charlotte police: Mother kills two children, self in double murder-suicide

A mother killed her two children, then herself in a double murder-suicide in northwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police say, in a statement released on Twitter, that they believe the mother assaulted her 3-year-old-daughter and 7-year-old son earlier Saturday, then killed herself by jumping from a bridge on Interstate 485. Her body was found near the Old Gum Branch Road bridge.
The children were found with life-threatening injuries in a home in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive, according to the statement. They were transported to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.
See the attached release on the homicide investigation on Sebastiani Drive pic.twitter.com/4pgqu42EdS— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 14, 2018
A part of I-485 Outer was closed earlier Saturday as police were investigating this incident. At the time of the closure, the information of the murder-suicide had not been released.
Police say they have never been called out to this home before, and there were no others inside the residence when officers arrived.
There's no word on the identity of the victims or the woman involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is an ongoing, active investigation, and no further information has been released.
The Observer staff contributed to this report.
