Mecklenburg deputy wed to a deputy is killed in domestic shooting, authorities say

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

January 15, 2018 05:54 PM

Two Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a fatal domestic shooting Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

CMPD officers responded to a 4:09 p.m. call about a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon in the 13300 block of Ashley Meadow Drive in the University City area, police said.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside the home, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed at 9 p.m. that two sheriff’s deputies were involved: Deputy Sheriff Rataba Hawkins and her husband, Deputy Sheriff James Hawkins. Rataba Hawkins has been with the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office since 2002 and is assigned to field operations. James Hawkins was with the office since 2005 and was assigned to arrest processing.

CMPD said the incident appears to be a domestic-related shooting and they are not searching for anyone.

Staff writer Jane Pope contributed.

