Homicide victim named in one of 3 separate shootings reported Thursday in Charlotte

A man died, and a 13-year-old boy and another man were hurt in three separate shootings across Charlotte on Thursday night.
The man was fatally shot just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Rhyne Station Road, near the Interstate 485 Outer Loop in northwest Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the victim as Matthew Duke Gibbons, 25. He was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home, and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The other two shootings involved victims who received injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris said.
The 13-year-old was shot in the leg as four or five assailants robbed him at gunpoint, according to Harris. The boy was shot at about 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Forestbrook Drive, off Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. Jabari Pugh, 18, is accused of shooting the 13-year-old. He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
On Friday morning, police said a 15-year-old was charged in the case and is under arrest. His name was not released due to his age.
Officers with a police dog tried to track the assailants, but no arrests have been made, Harris said.
At 7:50 p.m., a man in his 50s was shot in his ankle in his room at Inn Towne Suites in the 7100 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
The shooter was probably in a car outside the man’s room, Harris said. Police have a person of interest in the case, according to the lieutenant.
Medic took both the 13-year-old and the man to Carolinas Medical Center.
