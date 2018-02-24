Crime

Police say reports of shots fired at Concord Mills mall are not true

Staff reports

February 24, 2018 07:37 PM

Concord Police said they went to popular Concord Mills mall Saturday night after receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall. But no shots were fired, police said in a tweet.

The tweet was made after 7 p.m.

Authorities said that “no one has been located with a gun, no one located with any type of injury.”

Some shoppers were locked in stores while authorities investigated the scene, reported Observer news partner WBTV.

