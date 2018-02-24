Police say reports of shots fired at Concord Mills mall are not true

Concord Police said they went to popular Concord Mills mall Saturday night after receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall. But no shots were fired, police said in a tweet.
Concord Police is currently at Concord Mills after receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall. No shots have been fired, no one has been located with a gun, no one located with any type of injury. /jsh— Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) February 25, 2018
The tweet was made after 7 p.m.
Authorities said that “no one has been located with a gun, no one located with any type of injury.”
Some shoppers were locked in stores while authorities investigated the scene, reported Observer news partner WBTV.
