FBI responds to security scare at Charlotte Douglas airport’s old terminal

The FBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police bomb squad responded to a security scare at the old terminal at Charlotte Douglas International Airport late Tuesday.
The incident involved reports of a suspicious package, which turned out to be a movie prop, Observer news partner WBTV and other media outlets at the scene reported. TV station WCCB reported that police said the prop was of realistic-looking sticks of dynamite.
The entire area around the old terminal was closed off as authorities investigated the package.
The incident happened during a week of heightened awareness in Charlotte, as former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already flown in to visit the Billy Graham Library and pay their respects at the casket of evangelist Billy Graham. President Donald Trump and about 2,300 other invited guests are expected to attend Graham’s private funeral service on Friday.
Never miss a local story.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments