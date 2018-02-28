Threats made against some CMS schools on social media, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating social media threats made against some Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, CMPD Lt. Andrew Harris said late Wednesday.
Threats were made against three middle schools, Charlotte TV station WCNC reported: Southwest Middle, Community House Middle and Kennedy Middle.
A Southwest Middle parent sent WCNC a photo of a message his daughter received on Snapchat that read, in part, “Imma shoot up southwest tmrw, be ready.”
Southwest Middle parents received automated calls on Wednesday saying extra security would be at the school on Thursday as a precaution, according to WCNC.
In a phone alert to parents, Community House Middle Principal Jamie Brooks said that “while law enforcement and school administration deemed the threat low risk, we will continue to exercise extreme vigilance with school security,” Charlotte radio station WNKS (Kiss 95.1 FM) reported.
As of 10:30 p.m., police had yet to confirm which schools were targeted, saying they will release more information “as the investigation progresses.”
CMPD and CMS Police “are actively working together to investigate the current threats that have been made on social media against some of our schools,” CMPD said in a statement.
One parent expressed anger at CMPD on Twitter for having learned about the threats from his 12-year-old daughter and not police.
“Wht the F am I hearing threats to 3 CMS schools from my 12 y/o and not from you?? @cmpd” tweeted Matt Baz.
In a statement to local media, CMS said: “While the district does not have particular reason to believe the most recent threat to be credible, the district does take all threats made to students and staff seriously and all threats are investigated immediately and aggressively by law enforcement.
“Threats to schools are felony crimes and persons making threats to schools are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone making a threat, even in a joking manner, should expect swift response from authorities and maximum enforcement measures taken to protect the safety and security of CMS students and staff across the district.
“Should there be credible cause for concern, CMS will alert families and appropriate action will be taken with the priority of student safety first.”
Security also was increased Monday at Charlotte Catholic High School after students reported concerning social media posts from a former student, Observer news partner WBTV reported late Wednesday.
According to the school’s principal, two students contacted their guidance counselors about the posts, and the counselors immediately notified the school administration.
School officials contacted CMPD, which had officers on campus Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” Principal Kurt Telford told the station.
