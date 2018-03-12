Crime

UNC Charlotte student removed from campus after threats made to shoot up school

By Joe Marusak

March 12, 2018 09:25 PM

A UNC Charlotte student was removed from campus after threats were made to “shoot up” the school, media outlets reported on Monday.

A police search warrant said the student told a doctor he wanted to shoot up the university and that he loved watching humans getting killed, Charlotte TV station WCNC reported.

Police “quickly interceded” and no threat exists, UNCC said in a NinerNotice alert.

“The student in question has been (removed) from campus, and we are following all internal policies and procedures to protect our community,” the notice said.

The 20-year-old student had been watching YouTube videos of Columbine and other school shootings and concluded that most school shooters are not successful because they don’t plan the attack, WCNC reported, citing court documents.

The student was voluntarily committed to a mental health facility for an evaluation, according to WCNC.

The university is working with state and local authorities on the investigation, according to the NinerNotice.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

