NC mom was upset over her son’s punishment, so she threatened to bomb his school, cops say

A woman has been arrested after officials said she threatened to bomb an Alexander County middle school.
Officials with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received reports Monday about threats against East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite. The threats detailed that bombs were being placed at the school. Additional threats were made on social media, officials said.
Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill, 29, is accused of making the threats, after allegedly telling others that police “better hope they find (the bombs) before they go off,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Never miss a local story.
The threats appeared to have come after Sherrill’s son was disciplined by the school, according to Observer news partner WBTV. A sheriff’s office official told WBTV Sherill’s son was involved in a recent fight, and she was upset over how he was disciplined.
School was already dismissed Monday because of winter weather, officials. Law enforcement searched the campus and didn’t find any threats, according to a news release.
Sherrill faces a felony charge of a false report of mass violence on education property, officials said.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
Comments