Man charged in 2015 shooting that left Charlotte teen struggling for life 8 months

Ta’Nya Williams was 16 when she was shot in the head outside a Charlotte home. She was still fighting for her life when her 17th birthday came and went two months later.
More than two years after her death, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in the case.
Arshaun Springs, 20, of Charlotte turned himself in Monday in connection with the case, police said. Investigators have not said what led them to Springs, who has been arrested four previous times in Mecklenburg County.
The shooting took place on Dec. 20, 2015, in the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive. That’s in the Hidden Valley community of northeast Charlotte.
Investigators said they were called at 2:34 p.m. that day to Carolina's Medical Center, in reference to a patient who had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. Williams remained hospitalized until she died in August of the following year.
Multiple witnesses told police that Williams had been sitting inside of a vehicle with other occupants when the shooting occurred, according to a press release.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reported at the time that Williams did not live in the area, and she was sitting in a car with two other 16-year-old girls and an adult when an unknown suspect starting shooting at them.
