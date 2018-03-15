Teenagers arrested, charged with murder after body was found near Charlotte church

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of Damien Alonzo Mackins II, whose body was found in a wooded area near Newell Baptist Church in northeast Charlotte on Feb. 2.
Mackins, who would have turned 20 in May, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mykel Washington and Andre Kashawn Clark, both 19, have been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Washington was arrested Wednesday on robbery charges from an earlier incident, police said – but after he was interviewed by detectives at CMPD headquarters, they charged him in Mackins’ case. Clark was arrested Thursday.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
