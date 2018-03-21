NC man thought he arranged a tryst with a child through her parent. It was the FBI.

In soliciting sex with an 11-year-old girl, Shawn Wilson thought he was communicating with the child's parent. Instead, an undercover FBI agent was handling all the arrangements..
Including Wilson's arrest.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in Charlotte sentenced the 33-year-old Rowan County man to 142 months, or about the age of his intended target. Upon his release, Wilson will serve lifelong probation and must register as a sex offender, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Bob Conrad.
Never miss a local story.
The case, which was handled by the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte, opened in the summer of 2016 when Wilson responded to an online posting for individuals interested in having sex with a minor, prosecutors say.
Over a two-week period, Wilson had multiple communications with the undercover FBI employee, during which he asked for naked photos of the 11-year-old and finalized plans to meet her.
When he arrived at the agreed-upon location to have sex with the girl, law enforcement officers were waiting.
Wilson, of China Grove, pleaded guilty in June 2017 to one count of online enticement of a minor. Prosecutors say he will be transferred from the Mecklenburg County Jail to the Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence.
Wilson was prosecuted under Operation Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse by targeting online suspects and identifying and rescuing their victims.
Comments