Teens charged with making bomb threats against Charlotte school, CMPD says

By LaVendrick Smith

March 21, 2018 04:01 PM

Two teenage boys were arrested Wednesday after police said they made bomb threats against a Charlotte school.

The threats were made against Hawthorne Academy, police said. A school resource officer learned of the threats around 9 a.m., and the two teens were located and interviewed.

Officials didn't find any weapons or devices on the teenagers, who are 15 and 14.

The two students were charged with communicating threats and have been released to their parents, police said.

Neither teen was identified by police.

