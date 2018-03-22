Charlotte man found shot to death in neighborhood northwest of uptown

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in the Lakewood community northwest of uptown Charlotte.
The victim's name has not yet been released, but he died on the scene, said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Detectives say they were called at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Jones Street. The community is just south of Rozzells Ferry Road.
On arrival, they found a male with gunshots wounds.
Homicide detectives were canvassing the area to find witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
