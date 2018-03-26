Charlotte nonprofit CEO arrested, charged with assault on a female

The CEO of a Charlotte nonprofit was arrested early Friday and charged with assault on a female, according to Mecklenburg County Jail records.
Patrick Graham is president and CEO of Charlotte Works, a nonprofit focused on workforce development, including getting people ready for careers and connecting businesses with skilled employees.
Graham, 47, was booked into jail at about 4 a.m. Friday and released 90 minutes later, jail records said.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report on the incident is short on details, but it describes a "domestic violence assault" at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a house on Elementary View Drive in north Charlotte. The address of the house matches Graham's address in public records.
The police report said a weapon was not involved in the assault and said the victim and suspect are not part of the same family.
A statement from Charlotte Works on Monday said the nonprofit is monitoring the situation.
"The Charlotte Works Board supports a thorough review of the matter and is monitoring the situation to evaluate any appropriate actions, as facts become known," according to the statement.
Graham was president and CEO of the Urban League of Central Carolinas before he took his current job at Charlotte Works in 2016, according to Charlotte Works' website.
