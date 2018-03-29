Homicide victim was found in car in southwest Charlotte shopping center, cops say

A body was found in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Panera Bread restaurant just before noon Thursday, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating, department officials said.
The man was found inside a car at a shopping center on the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is home to a Panera, a Chili's and an IHOP, among other restaurants and shops.
The man had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD officials said. His name has not yet been released.
Police are trying to find witnesses. Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with information.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
Comments