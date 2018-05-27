One killed, two more shot at Gastonia gas stations Saturday night

Two men were arrested and charged with murder after three people were shot at Gastonia gas stations Saturday night, Gastonia police said.
The first shooting, just before 10 p.m. at the Gray Franklin Express on East Franklin Boulevard, targeted a clerk. Someone shot the clerk several times and caused life-threatening injuries, police said.
Nearly 90 minutes later, police say, the same person shot two people at the Zula Express on East Ozark Avenue, about a mile away from the scene of the first shooting. One victim died, and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The name of the homicide victim has not been released.
By 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Gastonia police had arrested two suspects. Alonte Marqasian Cousar, 21, and Andre Lavern Isaac, 27, were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said.
Comments