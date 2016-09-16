CPCC names new president to succeed Tony Zeiss

Kandi Deitemeyer has been named president of Central Piedmont Community College, becoming the second woman to head the 70,000-student school and the first new president in 24 years.
Deitemeyer, 47, will succeed Tony Zeiss, who had headed the school since 1992.
She is currently president of College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, a post she has held since 2010. A Florida native, Deitemeyer has held community college posts in three states.
“I am extremely excited and feel so privileged to be joining Central Piedmont Community College,” Deitemeyer said in a statement. “CPCC is an exceptional institution which is recognized nationally for its commitment to student success, workforce development and innovative practices.”
CPCC trustees chose Deitemeyer from among five finalists and 40 applicants for the job. She would be the school’s second female president after Zeiss’s predecessor, Ruth Shaw.
Zeiss has presided over major changes to the college. Under his tenure, CPCC grew from one campus to six and saw its budget grow from $46.7 million to $200 million.
