Will public meet CMS superintendent finalists? Maybe not

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board leaders said Wednesday they’re willing to end the tradition of having superintendent finalists meet the public if that’s what it takes to recruit the best national candidate.
The remarks by board Chair Mary McCray and Vice Chair Elyse Dashew came as the board prepared to meet with its search firm to chart next steps for a 2017 hire – and as Charlotte City Council announced the hiring of a city manager without letting the public meet finalists.
“You lose candidates when they feel like they’re going to be paraded around,” said McCray, who took office in the midst of the 2012 search that led to the hiring of Heath Morrison. He and two other finalists – including Ann Clark, who became superintendent when Morrison resigned under pressure in 2014 – met the public.
Clark’s contract ends in June 2017, and the board plans to hire a successor early in the year. During planning meetings with the Omaha-based McPherson & Jacobson search firm, board members said they expected to have at least two finalists meet the public.
Dashew and McCray said Wednesday they’ll still support public meetings if the finalists agree to it. But if they think they’ve found the best candidate and that person doesn’t want to risk public exposure before getting the job, both said they’re willing to make the decision behind closed doors.
Across the country, search firms and superintendent candidates have balked at board making finalists go public. Many who apply for new jobs are already leading school districts and don’t want their board to know they’re job-hunting if they don’t get the post.
“We’re going to play it by ear,” said McCray, who noted that Union and Guilford counties recently hired superintendents without making finalists public.
Consultants will update the board on the results from focus groups and public meetings held in September to discuss the next superintendent. Applications for the CMS job closed at the end of September, and the board hopes to narrow the field to a short list of finalists by December.
