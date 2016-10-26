Final stretch: Does CMS magnet plan need more ‘wow’?

1:06 Kids can't use playground at preschool Pause

0:24 Woman dies in Belmont house fire

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

3:38 We'll be there

0:20 Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

0:24 Woman dies in Belmont house fire

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall