Attention, school shoppers: NC report cards offer data on district, charter schools

It’s report card time for North Carolina’s public schools. The Department of Public Instruction has posted 2016 data on all district and charter schools.
The information is available in English and Spanish. Go to www.ncpublicschools.org/src for data on test scores, graduation rates, class sizes, faculty qualifications, school safety and other measures.
The state warns that the format isn’t compatible with the browser on most iPads and iPhones.
The information comes as many families are starting to think about school choices for 2017, with many magnet, charter and private schools taking applications early in the year. Staff reports
