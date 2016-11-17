American Bar Association puts Charlotte School of Law on probation

The American Bar Association this week put the Charlotte School of Law on probation, demanding reports on the for-profit college’s admission practices and requiring it to tell students how many of its graduates are passing bar exams.
The probation took effect this week, according to a notice posted by the bar association, which accredits law schools. According to that notice, the association held a hearing in late October and decided on the following actions:
▪ Within five business days, the school must notify students that it is on probation and “publish (the notice) prominently on its website.” As of Thursday morning, the school’s site described the school as “fully approved” by the ABA.
▪ The school must notify each student in writing of its graduates’ success rates on the North and South Carolina bar exams.
▪ The school must report on its admission data and practices by Dec. 15, explaining whether and how it uses factors other than grade point averages and LSAT scores.
▪ The school must present a plan for compliance by Dec. 15.
Charlotte School of Law is located on College Street in uptown Charlotte. Its mission is described as providing “rigorous curriculum has been created to ensure that our students are equipped with practical skills that will allow them to thrive in a professional setting.”
