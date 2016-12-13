Clayton Wilcox, superintendent from Maryland, chosen to lead CMS

Clayton Wilcox, a veteran superintendent who currently leads a small school district in northern Maryland, was named the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Tuesday.
Wilcox has spent the last 5 1/2 years as superintendent of Washington County Public Schools, a district of 22,000 students headquartered in Hagerstown, Md. He has also been superintendent in Pinellas County, Fla., and East Baton Rouge, La., and was a senior vice president with Scholastic, an educational publishing company. He started his career as an elementary school teacher in Waterloo, Iowa. Read his superintendent’s bio here.
Wilcox shares the CMS focus on improving student reading skills. He lists that as his top achievement at Scholastic and his top goal in Washington County.
His board in Washington County awarded him a new four-year contract in a 4-3 vote in June. According to Herald-Mail Media, he asked for the extension as a signal that the district is moving in the right direction.
When he left Pinellas County for the Scholastic job in 2008, the Tampa Bay Times described him as “the candid and often controversial superintendent who pushed the Pinellas County school system into a new era.” The article noted that he left to take the higher-paying private-sector job as Pinellas County was in the midst of a budget crisis and a student assignment transformation, with three years left on his contract.
As superintendent of CMS, Wilcox will take the helm of the nation’s 18th largest school district, with more than 147,000 students, a work force that tops 18,000 and a $1.4 billion annual operating budget. He’ll step in as the district launches a new diversity-driven magnet lottery, gears up a review of neighborhood school boundaries and prepares for a 2017 school bond campaign.
The hire concludes a tumultuous stretch that began with Superintendent Heath Morrison’s forced resignation in November 2014. The board promoted Deputy Superintendent Ann Clark and said it would do a search in 2015, then went silent for months. Early this year, after acknowledging behind-the-scenes talks about specific candidates and deep divides over how to proceed, the board extended Clark’s contract to June 2017 and renewed its search planning.
The school board interviewed the superintendent finalists in private last Monday – ending the district's long tradition of parading finalists through a series of public meetings. Public interviews are increasingly an artifact of the past, said Allison Schafer of the North Carolina School Boards Association.
The public did have several chances to weigh in on what people want to see in the next leader. The nonprofit MeckEd held 14 public forums in September, and the search firm McPherson & Jacobson held 45 invitation-only small group interviews and three public meetings. The two groups released separate reports in October.
