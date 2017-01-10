Getting to know you: Wilcox meets Charlotte as CMS superintendent contract vote nears

With his contract vote looming Tuesday evening, Clayton Wilcox began introducing himself this week as the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Wilcox, who currently leads the Washington County school system in western Maryland, held his first Charlotte news conference and met with the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum and the Charlotte Chamber’s executive committee. His agenda also includes time with the Charlotte Rotary Club and a gathering with elected officials before the 6 p.m. school board meeting.
Assuming the board approves his contract – members announced last month they’ve agreed to hire him – CMS will become Wilcox’s fourth superintendent post when he takes the job July 1.
In brief remarks to the Breakfast Forum and a 30-minute media session, the 61-year-old Wilcox cast himself as someone who comes from working-class roots and has learned enough from his last three leadership posts to be an active listener and “not be quite so aggressive in ‘I have a solution’ ” as he was in his younger days.
“I don’t know what I don’t know, and I’m conscious of that,” he told reporters.
He emphasized that while his current district is much smaller and less diverse than CMS, he has also been superintendent in East Baton Rouge, a majority black, high poverty school system in Louisiana with about 54,000 students, and Pinellas County, Fla., a 115,000-student district in Tampa Bay.
Before his news conference, CMS spokeswoman Renee McCoy warned reporters that Wilcox wouldn’t be ready to talk in depth about local issues and urged them to stick to questions about “his arrival and what he’s looking forward to.”
But Wilcox responded bluntly to one reporter’s question about whether he has any experience with a student assignment plan like the one CMS has embarked on, which is trying to break up racial and economic isolation, and whether he values that effort.
“I have no experience doing that, in terms of having a stated agenda of moving kids based on their wealth,” he said. “But I can tell you that I absolutely believe fundamentally that it’s important for young people to go to school with people who are not like them. ... We live in a world that’s very diverse so I think our schools need to reflect the environment our kids will need to be successful.”
Wilcox spoke for about seven minutes at the Breakfast Forum, a weekly gathering created by former CMS board member Sarah Stevenson. It originated in west Charlotte and often focuses on issues of interest to the black community, but draws a wide range of visitor.
Board Chair Mary McCray told the group she brought Wilcox to “dispel some of these myths and other things that are going around about him.” He outlined his biography and his reasons for coming to Charlotte, and promised to return when he has more time to field questions.
Wilcox then settled in and stayed beyond his scheduled time, listening to a presentation on the Charlotte Post Foundation’s Black Lives Matter Charlotte program, which included a look at race-based disparities in CMS.
